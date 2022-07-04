Previous
The latest..

Delivered to our door today. John is asked by so many different marketing companies as to whether they can use Burt's story to create a product. So far, we have had numerous whisky companies, a flick knife, a Swiss Watch, a ring, several paintings and more than I can remember. This is the latest - a Gin from Britain - Classic Racing Spirit, a company in London. Burt's racing number was 35 and that is the number we have been issued.
We are not going to sample this but have other gins to enjoy!
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Maggiemae

Joan Robillard ace
How wonderful
July 4th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
This is so cool, Maggiemae! Do they also offer some compensation, I hope!?!
July 4th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@gardenfolk apparently we get royalties! And 2 bottles!
July 4th, 2022  
