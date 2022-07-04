The latest..

Delivered to our door today. John is asked by so many different marketing companies as to whether they can use Burt's story to create a product. So far, we have had numerous whisky companies, a flick knife, a Swiss Watch, a ring, several paintings and more than I can remember. This is the latest - a Gin from Britain - Classic Racing Spirit, a company in London. Burt's racing number was 35 and that is the number we have been issued.

Thankful for:

We are not going to sample this but have other gins to enjoy!