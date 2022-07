collage

On the left is a photo taken at Book Club 2020 when all members were there. Not happened often at all. But I was taking this photo. It was suggested that I, with my editing skills, could put myself in there. It was a challenge and this is the result. Of course it all suggested that we can't believe anything we see.!

Thankful for:

I loved trying for the composition. It took so many photos where I just couldn't smile naturally!