Photo 3891
Lagoon
This lagoon looks good at all times - tide in or out. But best when no wind. On the way home.
Thankful for:
Its so nice to be tired and you don't need an excuse to go to bed!
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
3
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5107
photos
231
followers
111
following
1066% complete
3884
3885
3886
3887
3888
3889
3890
3891
3885
3886
3887
1188
3888
3889
3890
3891
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
17th August 2022 10:29am
Tags
waitati lagoon"
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 17th, 2022
julia
ace
Does look very tranquil..
August 17th, 2022
Babs
ace
It looks so peaceful.
August 17th, 2022
