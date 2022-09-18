Sign up
Photo 3923
A little edit..
of a fan my Japanese daughter in law (JDIL) gave me. Not what I intended but was happy with what happened.
Thankful for:
Made macaroni cheese - with parsley and crispy bread topping. So good!
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th September 2022 1:17pm
Tags
fantastic
Diana
ace
That looks like a beautiful sandalwood fan, wonderful colour bokeh.
September 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I feel a bit of a fraud, Diana! The bokeh came from an app and not from my photography skills. However, it may still happen!
September 18th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 18th, 2022
