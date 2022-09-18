Previous
A little edit.. by maggiemae
of a fan my Japanese daughter in law (JDIL) gave me. Not what I intended but was happy with what happened.
Thankful for:
Made macaroni cheese - with parsley and crispy bread topping. So good!
Maggiemae

Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
That looks like a beautiful sandalwood fan, wonderful colour bokeh.
September 18th, 2022  
@ludwigsdiana I feel a bit of a fraud, Diana! The bokeh came from an app and not from my photography skills. However, it may still happen!
September 18th, 2022  
Lovely
September 18th, 2022  
