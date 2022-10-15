Previous
Pink and Blue by maggiemae
Pink and Blue

Lovely colours! One of three lots of flowers arrived today which was amazing! They are always so expensive. But the flowers all seem perfect - no bruises, lost petals, not even a tiny insect!
Thankful for;
Caring people!
Maggiemae

