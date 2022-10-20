Previous
Next
Roadside colour by maggiemae
Photo 3954

Roadside colour

Along a walk where a new town pathway has been made, I set off today with only my iPhone. This place has been built with this roadside display. I wish I could say, well done somehow.
Thankful for;
Sunshine and tons of time to relax after a walk
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1083% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise