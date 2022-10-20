Sign up
Photo 3954
Roadside colour
Along a walk where a new town pathway has been made, I set off today with only my iPhone. This place has been built with this roadside display. I wish I could say, well done somehow.
Thankful for;
Sunshine and tons of time to relax after a walk
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
20th October 2022 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roadside colour
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 20th, 2022
