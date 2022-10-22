Previous
Rose hanging on.. by maggiemae
Rose hanging on..

This lovely pink rose is just letting a few petals go after a whole week. The bouquet is mainly doing well.
Thankful for:
The clock on the wall gradually working its way to the acceptable time to go to bed!
Maggiemae

Diana ace
That looks like a beautiful bouquet, such a lovely colour combination. The rose still looks wonderful, lovely shot.
October 22nd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana I'm glad I took this photo as the rose looks as if it might go brown in the next few days!
October 22nd, 2022  
Elizabeth ace
Pretty soft colors in this shot.
October 22nd, 2022  
Babs ace
So pretty it looks like a painting
October 22nd, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous colours 😊
October 22nd, 2022  
