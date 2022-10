Seagull

This is a black-backed gull often found around here. Bigger than the ordinary white seagull. He was sitting on a rock under the cliff where we had stopped for a picnic. It was the entrance to an important river that came from the distant mountains 40km away.

Thankful for:

I bought the picnic lunch from a supermarket but honestly it had no taste like if it was really homemade. Next time....