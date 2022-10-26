Previous
What Katy Did by maggiemae
What Katy Did

One of my old children's books in great condition considering it was published in 1872 and this one has no date on it when purchased but looks genuine.
"Katy Carr intends to be beautiful and beloved and as sweet as an angel one day. For now, though, her hair is forever in a tangle, her dress is always torn and she doesn't care at all for being called 'good'. But then a terrible accident happens and Katy must find the courage to remember her daydreams and the delightful plans she once schemed; for when she is grown up she wants to do something grand . . ."
For my friend Katy - @grammyn !
Thankful for - she is my friend

