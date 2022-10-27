Sign up
Photo 3961
Solomon's Seal
Its growing out there in the rain so I thought I could get a drip shot. No, all I got was a wet bum!
Thankful for:
It was very wet but I put better shoes on. Than my slippers!
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
4
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
solomon's seal
Dianne
That’s a sweet wee row of flowers.
October 27th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
Yes, I have it in the garden, just started shooting out, they are so pretty. I did not know the name before.
October 27th, 2022
CC Folk
ace
Lovely, Maggiemae!
October 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh they are so beautiful, love the colour!
October 27th, 2022
