Previous
Next
Solomon's Seal by maggiemae
Photo 3961

Solomon's Seal

Its growing out there in the rain so I thought I could get a drip shot. No, all I got was a wet bum!
Thankful for:
It was very wet but I put better shoes on. Than my slippers!
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1085% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
That’s a sweet wee row of flowers.
October 27th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
Yes, I have it in the garden, just started shooting out, they are so pretty. I did not know the name before.
October 27th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
Lovely, Maggiemae!
October 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh they are so beautiful, love the colour!
October 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise