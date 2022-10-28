Previous
Artistic teapot by maggiemae
Photo 3962

Artistic teapot

I have an app that turns a photo into a teapot! Odd, you say, but what a teapot! I wish I had it in my cupboard.
The photo was a beautiful park in town that has been planted so well by the town's gardeners!
Thankful for:
My patience. I ordered our future weeks groceries and thought the fruit drinks I wanted worked in for a couple of weeks usage. What I got was huge - gallons of orange juice, apple juice, lemon crush, "ruby red grapefruit' , - we are going to be fruit drinks totally stuffed! I thought the bottle was only 1 pint - ended up 3 litres!
Maggiemae

this is stunning, what a gorgeous pot it turned out to be! I had to smile at your healthy liquid diet ;-)
October 28th, 2022  
What an interesting app. I would love a teapot like this
October 28th, 2022  
