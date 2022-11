Lasting...

Over three weeks and the orchids I was given have lasted. Fallen off the stem but enjoying a bath in this bowl.

Thankful for:

I bought a jersey off a display that said, buy 2 and get half price for the 2nd. I chose and was surprised at the still high price. Then at home, I looked to see what the jersey was made of, expecting. merino, or similar and surprised at finding it was 100% silk! Amazing to wear!