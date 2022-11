Full Alert

I took this shot from a window and downloaded it on my computer. Then I saw two evil green aphids on this beautiful rose. So I shot out and fingered them off but also found white spots on nearby roses - just the beginnings of aphids. So more fingering and glad I had this chance.

Thankful for:

Road works just outside the gate meant red lights so cars had to stop! I suggested to John he got out and cleaned their windscreens for a gold coin donation! Needless to say, he didn't move a muscle!