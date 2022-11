Open the door..

Today the sun shone and the wind was barely obvious! We had to get new prescriptions from the chemist and John suggested we buy a buy a pie from the popular bakery and drive up to the Oamaru lookout! A beautiful view!

Thankful for:

Just the right place for a good seaview and a takeaway place but I got so much pie pastry all over me, I had to step out and give myself a very good shake!



Really good on the Black!