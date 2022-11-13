Sign up
Photo 3978
The Bumble Bee
This Bee stayed here for quite a while - I guess he was exhausted and the rhododendron was his safest place! Good for this photo.
Thankful for:
time to prepare for the next cataract operation. Now I know what to expect.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
1
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
bumble bee
,
rhododendrons
Diana
ace
Such a lovely capture on these beautiful flowers. It looks like the carpenter bee that was identified last week for me.
November 13th, 2022
