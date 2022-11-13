Previous
The Bumble Bee by maggiemae
The Bumble Bee

This Bee stayed here for quite a while - I guess he was exhausted and the rhododendron was his safest place! Good for this photo.
Thankful for:
time to prepare for the next cataract operation. Now I know what to expect.
Maggiemae

Diana ace
Such a lovely capture on these beautiful flowers. It looks like the carpenter bee that was identified last week for me.
November 13th, 2022  
