My cubby hole

This is where I sat for 2 a 1/2 hours waiting for my cataract surgery. The nurses had to put various drops in the eye beforehand. The surgery supposedly went well, I was allowed to go but the rest of the day was a bit miserable so I didn't post anything else. A whopper of a headache and pain in the eye etc kept me occupied and swallowing pain killers.

Thankful for;

My surgery was nothing compared to some.