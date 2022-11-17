Previous
The Lemon Tree's colour contrast by maggiemae
The Lemon Tree's colour contrast

We have a lemon tree that is now giving fruit! Lemons everywhere but still hard. I liked the leaf colour within the plant - so many colours
My eye is recovering and I've found more dust and spots than ever before in our home!
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Maggiemae

Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
