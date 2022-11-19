Previous
Mexican Lily by maggiemae
Photo 3984

Mexican Lily

Actually called, Beschorneria Yuccoides, also known as Mexican Lily. How to get a photo without going out in the rain.'
Thankful for::
My camera's zoom - from the lounge window!
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Diana ace
How lucky to have such a good zoom, I like the way they are just hanging down and soaking wet.
November 19th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Good camera, zooming that far!
November 19th, 2022  
Wylie
ha ha you did well to stay dry and nice DOF here.
November 19th, 2022  
Babs ace
Nice job and staying dry too
November 19th, 2022  
