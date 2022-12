Roast-beef plant

....or 'Stinking Iris' It might look like an iris but it is actually a poisonous plant I have just discovered! They have popped up in a bare area under our blossom tree. Maybe poisonous to birds but they have obviously been seeded by birds so can't be too bad. It has a 'beefy' smell when rubbed between the fingers but even that might cause problems to humans. After finding all this out, I think I shall poison them out of the garden!

