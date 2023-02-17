Sign up
Photo 4074
The Bathroom
You have't got much to choose from when you are incarcerated in a room for 7 days and spend most of the time in the bed. However, we appreciated this large and modern bathroom!
17th February 2023
17th Feb 23
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5322
photos
223
followers
110
following
1116% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
17th February 2023 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bathroom
katy
ace
It looks very elegant and gave you a good photo. Well done to keep yourself out of the mirror shot.
February 18th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
@grammyn
Yes, I was aware of that!
February 18th, 2023
Brigette
ace
you'll be realised soon hopefully!
February 18th, 2023
Linda Godwin
At least its nice size!
February 18th, 2023
