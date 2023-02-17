Previous
Next
The Bathroom by maggiemae
Photo 4074

The Bathroom

You have't got much to choose from when you are incarcerated in a room for 7 days and spend most of the time in the bed. However, we appreciated this large and modern bathroom!
17th February 2023 17th Feb 23

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
1116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
It looks very elegant and gave you a good photo. Well done to keep yourself out of the mirror shot.
February 18th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
@grammyn Yes, I was aware of that!
February 18th, 2023  
Brigette ace
you'll be realised soon hopefully!
February 18th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
At least its nice size!
February 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise