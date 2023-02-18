Previous
Next
Way Home by maggiemae
Photo 4075

Way Home

From seven days of isolation in another town, we undertook the 300km journey back home when we came out of isolation. It was a beautiful day and the countryside was full of interest and colour.
Thankful for: a safe return and a great nights sleep!
18th February 2023 18th Feb 23

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
1116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful leading line.
February 18th, 2023  
Marie Managhan
Looks like a beautiful country side.
February 18th, 2023  
KWind ace
Wonderfully composed. Love the greens.
February 18th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful ride home! Love the composition, how you placed the road!
February 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise