Photo 4075
Way Home
From seven days of isolation in another town, we undertook the 300km journey back home when we came out of isolation. It was a beautiful day and the countryside was full of interest and colour.
Thankful for: a safe return and a great nights sleep!
18th February 2023
18th Feb 23
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5322
photos
223
followers
110
following
Tags
southland road
Joan Robillard
Wonderful leading line.
February 18th, 2023
Marie Managhan
Looks like a beautiful country side.
February 18th, 2023
KWind
Wonderfully composed. Love the greens.
February 18th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Wonderful ride home! Love the composition, how you placed the road!
February 18th, 2023
