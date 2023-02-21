Previous
More effort.. by maggiemae
Photo 4078

More effort..

The property is somewhat dry but still surviving. John changes the hose during the day which is so good. But tonight there is forecast heavy rain so maybe we can rest inside and just listen to the rain on the roof!
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Maggiemae

Issi Bannerman ace
Nice shot of John preparing the hose. Fingers crossed you get your needed rain.
February 21st, 2023  
Dianne
Good to see the mulch around the roses - it certainly helps keep the moisture in.
February 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
It must be quite a mission to water your property with hoses, would a sprinkler system not be easier to manage? Hope you get some much needed rain, we just a had a bit fortunately.
February 21st, 2023  
