Photo 4078
More effort..
The property is somewhat dry but still surviving. John changes the hose during the day which is so good. But tonight there is forecast heavy rain so maybe we can rest inside and just listen to the rain on the roof!
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
3
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5325
photos
223
followers
110
following
Tags
a quiet day in our lives
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice shot of John preparing the hose. Fingers crossed you get your needed rain.
February 21st, 2023
Dianne
Good to see the mulch around the roses - it certainly helps keep the moisture in.
February 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
It must be quite a mission to water your property with hoses, would a sprinkler system not be easier to manage? Hope you get some much needed rain, we just a had a bit fortunately.
February 21st, 2023
