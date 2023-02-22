Previous
From a distance... by maggiemae
From a distance...

My focus was the rowan berries in the distance. It took a few points of shoot before I got the right focus. Nothing much popped up today. The rain came down and was much welcomed!
22nd February 2023

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Issi Bannerman
I love a rowan, and it keeps the witches from the door! Lovely rainy day capture.
February 22nd, 2023  
Babs
The berries really stand out. I can see the raindrops. Bucketed down here today too
February 22nd, 2023  
