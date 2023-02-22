Sign up
Photo 4079
From a distance...
My focus was the rowan berries in the distance. It took a few points of shoot before I got the right focus. Nothing much popped up today. The rain came down and was much welcomed!
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
2
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5326
photos
223
followers
110
following
1117% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd February 2023 12:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rowan berries
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love a rowan, and it keeps the witches from the door! Lovely rainy day capture.
February 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
The berries really stand out. I can see the raindrops. Bucketed down here today too
February 22nd, 2023
