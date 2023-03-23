Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4108
Finally..
remembered to get a photo when people visit. This is with daughter, Glenda and her hubby, Sid..
They left fairly early this morning and John was not out of his dressing gown.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5358
photos
221
followers
110
following
1125% complete
View this month »
4101
4102
4103
4104
4105
4106
4107
4108
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
23rd March 2023 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
katy
ace
A wonderful photo of all of you! John looks younger than your son in law
March 23rd, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
How lovely to see your family maggie….like mum like daughter! Lovely!
March 23rd, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
@happypat
She's actually my step-daughter Pat - so no resemblance...
March 23rd, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🍀
ace
I would say from the expression on your face that you had a very enjoyable time with Glenda and her husband.
March 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close