Finally.. by maggiemae
Finally..

remembered to get a photo when people visit. This is with daughter, Glenda and her hubby, Sid..
They left fairly early this morning and John was not out of his dressing gown.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
katy ace
A wonderful photo of all of you! John looks younger than your son in law
March 23rd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
How lovely to see your family maggie….like mum like daughter! Lovely!
March 23rd, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
@happypat She's actually my step-daughter Pat - so no resemblance...
March 23rd, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🍀 ace
I would say from the expression on your face that you had a very enjoyable time with Glenda and her husband.
March 23rd, 2023  
