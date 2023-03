This photo...

was taken to see if my camera had suffered from a nasty fall! Of course I was part of this fall! From my electric bike and I am not happy! It's a heavy bike and if it gets off balance - I go with it. No serious damage just a little pain in some parts of my body, I don't seem to have the strength to hold the balance now so I'm going to say goodbye to Ruby!

Good - my camera was all good - just a little scratch on one side.

Quite nice on the Black...