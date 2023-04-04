Sign up
Photo 4120
More moon..
John was busy barbecuing lamb chops out on the deck and I saw the moon. Wanted to get the surrounding terrain in the picture too.
Thankful for;
Chops were delicious.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
3
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5370
photos
220
followers
111
following
1128% complete
4113
4114
4115
4116
4117
4118
4119
4120
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th April 2023 7:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
moon
Annie D
ace
lamb chops - my favourite
April 4th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely night scene, Maggie. Lamb chops, oh my!
April 4th, 2023
Brian
ace
Great detail in the moon. Love a barbecue
April 4th, 2023
