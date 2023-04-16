Previous
Next
Arrival by maggiemae
Photo 4132

Arrival

We have an app called "find my' and it tracks movement of an iPhone. People to follow naturally with their permission. We followed our son and DIL down from Christchurch and up to pulling into our driveway with us outside in the sun to greet them.
One good thing: they are down to pick up Ruby my electric bike which I have reluctantly given up riding. Masami has had 2 electric scooters stolen and her bike has a blown tyre. This will fit in with her lifestyle very well with lots of security features added.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
1132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
That app is such a good idea. The only people who have given me permission though is my hubby and my sister!
April 17th, 2023  
*lynn ace
lovely photo ~ Nice of you to give your electric bike to your kids. I'm sure they appreciate it.
April 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great shot from your spy app, you seem to have a huge garden. Your DIL must be ever so grateful to get your Ruby, hope she enjoys it.
April 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise