Arrival

We have an app called "find my' and it tracks movement of an iPhone. People to follow naturally with their permission. We followed our son and DIL down from Christchurch and up to pulling into our driveway with us outside in the sun to greet them.

One good thing: they are down to pick up Ruby my electric bike which I have reluctantly given up riding. Masami has had 2 electric scooters stolen and her bike has a blown tyre. This will fit in with her lifestyle very well with lots of security features added.