sunset by maggiemae
Photo 4134

sunset

I did have a photo all ready to post but then the sky put on this show! Never mind, if I can remember what I did with the other one, I can do it again.
Thankful for:
Being able to make beds up for guests again - my back has improved heaps!
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of that magical sky! Good to know that your back has improved :-)
April 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely fav
April 18th, 2023  
