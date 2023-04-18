Sign up
Photo 4134
sunset
I did have a photo all ready to post but then the sky put on this show! Never mind, if I can remember what I did with the other one, I can do it again.
Thankful for:
Being able to make beds up for guests again - my back has improved heaps!
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
2
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
3
2
2
365
COOLPIX P1000
18th April 2023 6:28pm
Public
sunset
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of that magical sky! Good to know that your back has improved :-)
April 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely fav
April 18th, 2023
