Winter pleasures
Winter pleasures

We tend to watch the rugby on Sat nights and at half time, pull a magnum out of the freezer and enjoy it! It's our 'half time treat'! It might be more calories than I need but I figure the pleasure of eating outweighs the bad side.
24th June 2023

Joan Robillard
Nice
June 24th, 2023  
Brian
Yum
June 24th, 2023  
