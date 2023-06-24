Sign up
Previous
Photo 4201
Winter pleasures
We tend to watch the rugby on Sat nights and at half time, pull a magnum out of the freezer and enjoy it! It's our 'half time treat'! It might be more calories than I need but I figure the pleasure of eating outweighs the bad side.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
2
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5457
photos
216
followers
108
following
1150% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
24th June 2023 7:54pm
Tags
magnum
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
June 24th, 2023
Brian
ace
Yum
June 24th, 2023
