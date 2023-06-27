Previous
what is happening.. by maggiemae
what is happening..

This is in the field opposite to us. I noticed their bright orange clothing first against the dark background. The guy in front was pushing something that looked like a lawn mower. Found out from hubby and the parked vehicles with names, that they were searching for underground pipes and cables.
Later - about 5pm and almost in the dark, another machine appeared here and was obviously putting a pipe down to retrieve a core of earth to examine. Now this means that the St John's new building position has been shifted from further down our road to opposite us! Something about not being allowed to have the ambulance exit on to a nearby main road.
Thinking good - if something happens to either of us, we can just walk across the road and say, "Hey, are you guys busy?"
Photo Details

