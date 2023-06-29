Previous
In triplicate by maggiemae
In triplicate

Had fun with a selfie - originally wanted to do the collage selfie thing and it got out of control! No excuses.
Now with family in another town and not a minute to spare for 365.
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
