Tram by maggiemae
Photo 4208

Tram

From our apartment window we can see the tram every now and then. During the day it does City Tours and at night becomes a restaurant. Quite expensive but unique.
Not good: son-in-law passed away suddenly - such a shock! He was 69.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Maggiemae

Photo Details

katy ace
Love the photo and I’m so glad you showed a picture of it since you mentioned it yesterday.

Oh, Maggiemae! I am so sorry to hear your news!
July 2nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Oh Maggie. That is tragic news, so sorry for your loss
July 2nd, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
@grammyn @casablanca Thank you ladies - for your sympathy - try not to think about it at the moment - or I'll burst into tears!
July 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I’m so sorry for your loss Maggiemae.
July 2nd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Oh no sorry to hear of your loss Maggie.
July 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! Maggie , what a shock for you I am so sorry to hear tragic news and for your loss , take care and look after yourself in your sadness !xx
July 2nd, 2023  
