Photo 4208
Tram
From our apartment window we can see the tram every now and then. During the day it does City Tours and at night becomes a restaurant. Quite expensive but unique.
Not good: son-in-law passed away suddenly - such a shock! He was 69.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Photo Details
Tags
tram
katy
ace
Love the photo and I’m so glad you showed a picture of it since you mentioned it yesterday.
Oh, Maggiemae! I am so sorry to hear your news!
July 2nd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Oh Maggie. That is tragic news, so sorry for your loss
July 2nd, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
@grammyn
@casablanca
Thank you ladies - for your sympathy - try not to think about it at the moment - or I'll burst into tears!
July 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
I’m so sorry for your loss Maggiemae.
July 2nd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Oh no sorry to hear of your loss Maggie.
July 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! Maggie , what a shock for you I am so sorry to hear tragic news and for your loss , take care and look after yourself in your sadness !xx
July 2nd, 2023
Oh, Maggiemae! I am so sorry to hear your news!