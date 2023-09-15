Sign up
Previous
Photo 4248
Trillium
The more common name but my plant ID also says "Giant wakerobin, a species of Birthroots! All weird names to me. This plant disappears in winter but comes up strongly every spring.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
3
0
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Tags
trillium
katy
ace
Wow It is a really pretty plant. I like the composition of your photo!
September 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful plant
September 18th, 2023
amyK
ace
An unusual trillium; only see white ones here. Beautiful!
September 18th, 2023
