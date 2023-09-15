Previous
Trillium by maggiemae
The more common name but my plant ID also says "Giant wakerobin, a species of Birthroots! All weird names to me. This plant disappears in winter but comes up strongly every spring.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
katy
Wow It is a really pretty plant. I like the composition of your photo!
September 18th, 2023  
Corinne C
Beautiful plant
September 18th, 2023  
amyK
An unusual trillium; only see white ones here. Beautiful!
September 18th, 2023  
