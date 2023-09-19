Sign up
Previous
Photo 4249
The Greenhouse Project
This is the beginning of the complete renovation of our old glass house - full of rubbish, mould and rotting wood, missing glass panes.
It's going to be very exciting - I visualise a comfy couch ( bed), palms, ferns, music and paintings. A coffee machine and low lighting.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
6
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5509
photos
207
followers
100
following
1164% complete
View this month »
4242
4243
4244
4245
4246
4247
4248
4249
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
19th September 2023 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
greenhouse
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! love your dream - hope it will come true!
September 19th, 2023
Christina
ace
Nice dream!
September 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Now you have made it so exciting to think about it, looking forward to seeing your dream.
September 19th, 2023
JackieR
ace
And a fabulous studio for photogging!!
September 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Sounds wonderful
September 19th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
what an excellent idea!
September 19th, 2023
