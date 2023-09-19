Previous
The Greenhouse Project by maggiemae
The Greenhouse Project

This is the beginning of the complete renovation of our old glass house - full of rubbish, mould and rotting wood, missing glass panes.

It's going to be very exciting - I visualise a comfy couch ( bed), palms, ferns, music and paintings. A coffee machine and low lighting.
19th September 2023

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
1164% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd
Ha ! love your dream - hope it will come true!
September 19th, 2023  
Christina
Nice dream!
September 19th, 2023  
Diana
Now you have made it so exciting to think about it, looking forward to seeing your dream.
September 19th, 2023  
JackieR
And a fabulous studio for photogging!!
September 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Sounds wonderful
September 19th, 2023  
Maggiemae
@30pics4jackiesdiamond what an excellent idea!
September 19th, 2023  
