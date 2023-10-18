Previous
Vitamin D by maggiemae
Vitamin D

I do believe that Vitamin D can help with bone healing as does calcium supplements. So sitting out here in the sun is all good and the fact the wisteria is in full bloom makes it special!
Maggiemae

Casablanca ace
Aces! Continuing to wish you well. The wisteria is lovely next to the lavender and the rose on the bench in the hat, of course!
October 19th, 2023  
