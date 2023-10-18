Sign up
Previous
Photo 4261
Vitamin D
I do believe that Vitamin D can help with bone healing as does calcium supplements. So sitting out here in the sun is all good and the fact the wisteria is in full bloom makes it special!
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
1
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
4254
4255
4256
4257
4258
4259
4260
4261
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
18th October 2023 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wisteria
Casablanca
ace
Aces! Continuing to wish you well. The wisteria is lovely next to the lavender and the rose on the bench in the hat, of course!
October 19th, 2023
