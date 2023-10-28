Previous
Up close and personal.. by maggiemae
Up close and personal..

Our neighbours are still away and we check their hens every Saturday. John likes to talk to them and they do their clucking back. Today we got 11 eggs from them!
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Delwyn Barnett ace
That's so good. We have chooks too and visiting them everyday is a highlight for hubby!
October 28th, 2023  
