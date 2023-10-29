Previous
The Waratah and its friends.. by maggiemae
The Waratah and its friends..

The Waratah is a beautiful Australian plant that blooms in early summer - ours had over 50 flowers this year! Little wax-eyes found honey somewhere in these big flowers.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Maggiemae

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous plant, beautiful colour and a stunning little friend.
October 29th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is fabulous!
October 29th, 2023  
