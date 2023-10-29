Sign up
Previous
Photo 4267
The Waratah and its friends..
The Waratah is a beautiful Australian plant that blooms in early summer - ours had over 50 flowers this year! Little wax-eyes found honey somewhere in these big flowers.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
2
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th October 2023 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waratah
,
wax-eyes
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous plant, beautiful colour and a stunning little friend.
October 29th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is fabulous!
October 29th, 2023
