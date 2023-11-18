Sign up
Previous
Photo 4277
'up on the roof'
Literally! In the next road down and a few houses away so my P1000 came into action. I was able to support it against a verandah pole to take this faraway shot. It's still too heavy for my weak arm to hold it steady.
Two roof workers..
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Views
1
1
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th November 2023 10:12am
Tags
roof work
