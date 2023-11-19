Previous
Pipe Band

This was the Oamaru Victorian Festival and these guys were SO good! I took a video and that's when I asked the question why the video was not recognised. I had downloaded it to youtube but the message on 365 always came up with "invalid URL'.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Maggiemae

Dawn ace
Ohhh how lovely I haven’t heard a Pipe Band for such a long time my 1st hubby (God rest his soul)
Was in the Whangarei Pipes and Drums we travelled to all pipe band competitions Anzac parades and Ak Christmas parade
November 19th, 2023  
Kate ace
I wish I could have heard them. My grandfather was from Scotland and had a bagpipe but I never got to hear him play.
November 19th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
You can’t beat a fabulous Scottish piper band. The bagpipe is an inspiring sound for all Scotsmen & many more! The sound of the pipers is very evocative.
November 19th, 2023  
