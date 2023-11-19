Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4278
Pipe Band
This was the Oamaru Victorian Festival and these guys were SO good! I took a video and that's when I asked the question why the video was not recognised. I had downloaded it to youtube but the message on 365 always came up with "invalid URL'.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5541
photos
207
followers
99
following
1172% complete
View this month »
4271
4272
4273
4274
4275
4276
4277
4278
Latest from all albums
4272
4273
4274
1230
4275
4276
4277
4278
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
19th November 2023 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pipe band
Dawn
ace
Ohhh how lovely I haven’t heard a Pipe Band for such a long time my 1st hubby (God rest his soul)
Was in the Whangarei Pipes and Drums we travelled to all pipe band competitions Anzac parades and Ak Christmas parade
November 19th, 2023
Kate
ace
I wish I could have heard them. My grandfather was from Scotland and had a bagpipe but I never got to hear him play.
November 19th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
You can’t beat a fabulous Scottish piper band. The bagpipe is an inspiring sound for all Scotsmen & many more! The sound of the pipers is very evocative.
November 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Was in the Whangarei Pipes and Drums we travelled to all pipe band competitions Anzac parades and Ak Christmas parade