Photo 4311
Family prepared to get feet wet..
At the annual Beach Race on Oreti in Invercargill, the crowds poured in and made their way along the high sand dunes for a good vantage point. This family was out on the beach watching the bikes come and go!
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
2
0
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Tags
beach
,
race
,
bmc
Babs
ace
It looks quite chilly
February 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
They are wrapped up as if it is winter!
February 9th, 2024
