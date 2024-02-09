Previous
Family prepared to get feet wet.. by maggiemae
Photo 4311

Family prepared to get feet wet..

At the annual Beach Race on Oreti in Invercargill, the crowds poured in and made their way along the high sand dunes for a good vantage point. This family was out on the beach watching the bikes come and go!
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Babs ace
It looks quite chilly
February 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
They are wrapped up as if it is winter!
February 9th, 2024  
