Wild South

Down here at the bottom of the South Island, NZ for the annual Burt Munro Challenge - 4 days of motorcycling races. This is the 17th year in honour of John's father who set a speed record in the 60's at Bonneville Salt Flats. Pity about the plant who got in the way of this scene but I didn't have the inclination to clone it out. One day.



Looks good on the Black, too..