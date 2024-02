Latest painting on the wall..

An artist in Europe painted this picture and sent two copies to us. This is now framed and on our wall but due to windows being next to it, there is a lot of reflection. I have tried to minimise this but it’s not perfect.

A painting of Burt Munro (John’s father)in his modified Indian motorcycle as he attempted a new record in the Salt Flats in Utah in the 1960's.