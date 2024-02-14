Previous
today's beach by maggiemae
Photo 4315

today's beach

Quite famous - the Moeraki Boulders are there in the distance and not many tourists here walking up this huge beach to see them. It's a huge beach as can be seen here. Beautiful hot day where we sat in a cafe above this beach with a coffee.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
1182% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise