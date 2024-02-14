Sign up
Photo 4315
today's beach
Quite famous - the Moeraki Boulders are there in the distance and not many tourists here walking up this huge beach to see them. It's a huge beach as can be seen here. Beautiful hot day where we sat in a cafe above this beach with a coffee.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
14th February 2024 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
moeraki
