I'm sitting in the lounge with the bedroom door open and all windows open. I do like the way the fuschia outside is illuminated with late sun and the mohair blanket provides texture as well as colour.



This mohair rug is thrown in a wildly artistic way on the bed every day when we make the bed. Hubby loves this wild activity and sometimes the rug is thrown with such vigour, it ends up at the top of the bed!