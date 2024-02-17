Previous
Artist challenge by maggiemae
Artist challenge

Louise and Ken @Weezilou suggested I tag my last photo with this artists challenge and that brought me to this picture, one of my favourites. As Neil says, 'he sensitively guides the observer toward details that might otherwise be overlooked – the beauty to be found in the texture of a wooden crate, the beguiling light reserved only for its reflection on warm floorboards"
The artist here is Peter Siddell, a NZ artist who was knighted for his work. He has several paintings with exactly the same interior as this one but different views out the door.
This is so pretty and very much like the current artist
A beautiful painting
