1993 . . The Mediterranean

Kaş is a seaside town on the Mediterranean coast in southwestern Turkey.

The small Hellenistic theatre, 500m west of Kaş' main square, could seat 4000 spectators and is in good condition. It was built in the 1st century BC and restored 300 years later, probably after the great 141 AD earthquake. There's a good view of Kaş from the top tier of seating.

I wrote in my diary, " Kas was very picturesque, steep streets, buckets of flowers and climbing plants cascading down walls. Hotels and apartments perched on cliffs, deep sided. John and I walked out to the ancient theatre, fairy well preserved and at the top, a magnificent sweep of sea and mountains. Hot and still and very peaceful"

That's me looking out to sea and the surrounds!

