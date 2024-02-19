Previous
1993 . . The Mediterranean by maggiemae
1993 . . The Mediterranean

Kaş is a seaside town on the Mediterranean coast in southwestern Turkey.
The small Hellenistic theatre, 500m west of Kaş' main square, could seat 4000 spectators and is in good condition. It was built in the 1st century BC and restored 300 years later, probably after the great 141 AD earthquake. There's a good view of Kaş from the top tier of seating.
I wrote in my diary, " Kas was very picturesque, steep streets, buckets of flowers and climbing plants cascading down walls. Hotels and apartments perched on cliffs, deep sided. John and I walked out to the ancient theatre, fairy well preserved and at the top, a magnificent sweep of sea and mountains. Hot and still and very peaceful"
That's me looking out to sea and the surrounds!
Maggiemae

@maggiemae

Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful image and a lovely diary extract to accompany it!
February 19th, 2024  
Brigette ace
oh i have been to kas. Sadly i had a bad case of food poisoning and sat in our pensione watching the ocean and playing backgammon! Around the same era. We backpacked around Turkey for a month
February 19th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@brigette Still an experience, Brigette. I had a stomach problem there too - not expected there - perhaps in India!
February 19th, 2024  
Brigette ace
@maggiemae Still Turkey was considered a third world travel destination though... but gosh what a wonderful experience!!!
February 19th, 2024  
