Virtual..

My exercycle has this ability to use the app to hope you want to be along with a guy who encourages you to come along with him. However, this, one learns costs money. I have got uTube to come to the party for no money. Here I am cycling along the Gold Coast in Australia with music. Every now and then it encourages you to do a fast run... I just turn my cycle down to a 4 rate instead of an 8 rate. It does work.