The moon in perfection.. by maggiemae
The moon in perfection..

It is to me, anyway. I waited for some time after the moonrise but cloud with wind foiled my view. Then, at this time, I glanced outside and saw it was briefly in view!
It is full tomorrow night but really looks full tonight.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Maggiemae

Diana ace
Beautifully captured with gorgeous colours.
February 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
February 24th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Yes indeed, but without Odysseus😉
February 24th, 2024  
