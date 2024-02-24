Sign up
Previous
Photo 4322
The moon in perfection..
It is to me, anyway. I waited for some time after the moonrise but cloud with wind foiled my view. Then, at this time, I glanced outside and saw it was briefly in view!
It is full tomorrow night but really looks full tonight.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
3
3
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
5591
photos
199
followers
89
following
1184% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
24th February 2024 9:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
full moon
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured with gorgeous colours.
February 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 24th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Yes indeed, but without Odysseus😉
February 24th, 2024
