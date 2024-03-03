Previous
Continuous.. by maggiemae
Photo 4327

Continuous..

I was determined to be prepared to use this function on my camera for this multi action event in our area. So many young people couldn't wait to get into the race - triathlon and dualathon plus school teams from well south to well north having a go! I envied them their strength and fitness!
However, nowadays, my swimming days are over ( due to an arm break) and I can hardly walk let alone ducking under fences etc. But the camera and the 365 give me a superb challenge for achievement.
This was taken on my 'bird' option and going down that to "continuous" About 8 fast shots taken within seconds!. All excellent focus!
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
1185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
I like this very much! Here they go!
March 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful action capture with so much to see, great focus Maggiemae!
March 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great action shot.
March 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise