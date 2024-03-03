Continuous..

I was determined to be prepared to use this function on my camera for this multi action event in our area. So many young people couldn't wait to get into the race - triathlon and dualathon plus school teams from well south to well north having a go! I envied them their strength and fitness!

However, nowadays, my swimming days are over ( due to an arm break) and I can hardly walk let alone ducking under fences etc. But the camera and the 365 give me a superb challenge for achievement.

This was taken on my 'bird' option and going down that to "continuous" About 8 fast shots taken within seconds!. All excellent focus!