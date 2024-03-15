Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4334
My little bird..
It's from 9 years ago but I thought a good model for a little change in texture.
Nowadays, we have help in deciding whether it should be "its' or "it's"!
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
5605
photos
199
followers
89
following
1187% complete
View this month »
4327
4328
4329
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
Latest from all albums
1236
4329
4330
4331
4332
1237
4333
4334
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
21st July 2015 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nz
,
silver eye
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous.
March 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love these little silver eyes, such a lovely shot.
March 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close