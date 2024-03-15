Previous
My little bird.. by maggiemae
Photo 4334

My little bird..

It's from 9 years ago but I thought a good model for a little change in texture.

Nowadays, we have help in deciding whether it should be "its' or "it's"!
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
1187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous.
March 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love these little silver eyes, such a lovely shot.
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise